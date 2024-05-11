Russia to bring peace to Donbass — Putin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that peace will be established in Donbass.

"I am confident that we will definitely return peace to Donbass, will resolve the most difficult issues, build and rebuild roads and housing, schools and hospitals, health, educational and cultural institutions, industrial enterprises," he said in his greeting on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). In a separate telegram, the Russian leader congratulated the residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Russian president highlighted the fact that entire Russia supports the residents of Donbass while over the years of blockade, the people of Donbass have confirmed their will to be together with Russia.