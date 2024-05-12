Missile fragments damage residential building in Belgorod — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Fragments of a downed Tochka U missile hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Belgorod, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, air defenses downed six Tochka U missiles, four Vampire rockets and two Olkha rockets.

"Fragments of one of the downed Tochka U missiles damaged a residential building," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the attack caused fatalities. An investigation has been launched into the act of terrorism.