MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out another drone attack on the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Another drone attack on the town of Shebekino damaged two industrial facilities. <...> There were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov specified that the roof of a production room and a canteen had suffered damage. Response teams are working at the scene.