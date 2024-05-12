Fire breaks out in Volgograd Refinery due to drone crash

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A fire outbreak has occurred in the territory of the Volgograd Refinery as a result of a drone crash, Governor of the Volgograd Region Andrey Bocharov said.

"The fire broke out on the Volgograd Refinery site due to consequences of the drone crash with further detonation. Fire and rescue teams promptly started operations - the fire was extinguished. No casualties," the regional administration said on its Telegram channel, citing the governor.

Air Defense forces repelled the drone attack in the Volgograd Region at night, the governor added.