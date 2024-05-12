{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Fire breaks out in Volgograd Refinery due to drone crash

No casualties, the regional administration said

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A fire outbreak has occurred in the territory of the Volgograd Refinery as a result of a drone crash, Governor of the Volgograd Region Andrey Bocharov said.

"The fire broke out on the Volgograd Refinery site due to consequences of the drone crash with further detonation. Fire and rescue teams promptly started operations - the fire was extinguished. No casualties," the regional administration said on its Telegram channel, citing the governor.

Air Defense forces repelled the drone attack in the Volgograd Region at night, the governor added.

State of emergency triggered in two districts of Omsk Region due to flood
The emergency situation was earlier announced in the Ust-Ishimsky District
Lithuania to hold presidential election, citizenship referendum
Eight candidates are running for presidency
Reassignment of federal service needed to boost arms export efficiency — expert
Main buyers of Russian arms during the next 10-15 years will be Global South countries in the first instance, the ones pursuing an independent foreign and defense policy, defense analyst and general director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade Igor Korotchenko said
US Army veteran urges Moscow, Washington to prevent WWIII from happening
According to Frank Cohn, life would never be the same in the event of a global military conflict
Russian forces hit Ukrainian points of deployment and equipment at railway stations
Тhe Russian Ministry of Defense noted that "air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of unmanned boats and UAVs, temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries
At least 19 people killed in Israeli Air Force strikes against Gaza Strip
During the last few hours, Israeli aviation delivered massive strikes against Deir al Balah and Gaza cities, according to the news agency WAFA
Swiss singer wins Eurovision 2024 contest
Nemo Mettler won with The Code song
Russia’s Dnepr group repels counterattack by 118th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Over the week, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
In addition to electromagnetic guns, the Russian sixth-generation fighter jet will also get guided electronic munitions
Police used water cannons, detained three protest action participants in Tel Aviv
An antigovernment action followed the manifestation demanding early elections in Israel and the soonest possible rescue of hostages
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Russia remaining second largest supplier of LNG to Spain
In the first four months of 2024, Madrid purchased 26,854 GWh of gas from Russia, according to data provided by Spanish energy company Enagas
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate holds artillery firings in Arctic drills
"The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
ISS orbit not to be adjusted over solar flares, subsequent geomagnetic storm
The Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS that the geomagnetic storm on Earth has intensified from the G3 (strong) to G4 (severe) level
Mauritius working on Mir system introduction — Russian Ambassador
Mir cards are now accepted in nine countries but operations of the system are limited in six of them
Death toll in Ukrainian strike on LPR oil depot climbs
At this time, 15 people have been affected by the catastrophe at the Rovenki oil depot
UN General Assembly recommends Security Council consider making Palestine UN member state
The resolution was supported by 143 states; 9 states, including Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the US and the Czech Republic, voted against; 25 states abstained
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
US veteran says Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II
Frank Cohn said the people that refuse to do justice to the Soviet role in the war simply don't understand what was going on
Russia to bring peace to Donbass — Putin
The Russian president highlighted the fact that entire Russia supports the residents of Donbass while over the years of blockade, the people of Donbass have confirmed their will to be together with Russia
Houthis cooperate with Russia, China to destroy idea of unipolar world — politburo
According to the Houthi representative, the shift towards the multipolarity in the global balance of powers happened after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and accelerated during the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu
He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism
Ukrainian army loses up to 160 troops in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
The military agency added that Ukrainian losses included two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and three howitzers
IIHF implements 24-month ban on international transfers by CSKA Hockey Club
In addition, the IIHS has decided to implement a three-year suspension on Russian goalkeeper Ivan Fedorov for playing in all IIHF competitions, including the Olympic Games
Residents in DPR, LPR commemorate vote in favor of independence
To commemorate the vote, a decision was made to set May 11 as DPR Day and May 12 as LPR Day
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles, M777 howitzer
Crews manning the Msta-SM2 self-propelled artillery system from the 1st Guard Tank Army also destroyed a manpower, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia to restore peace in Donbass regardless of Zelensky’s attempts — MFA
Russia will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks, Maria Zakharova said
Russia, US to straighten out relations despite difficulties — US WWII veteran
The veteran answered in the negative to a question as to whether the US-Russian ties had been ruptured for good
US State Department approves possible sale of three HIMARS systems to Ukraine
The cost of multiple rocket launchers is $30 mln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced
Russia has no intention of delegating responsibility for Arctic to other countries — envoy
The Americans are not prepared for this, either, according to senior official in the Arctic Council Nikolai Korchunov
Those complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished — MFA
On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR, Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reminded
Moscow issues agrement to new Finnish envoy
According to Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev, Marja Liivala is an "experienced and highly professional diplomat"
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russian PM Mishustin proposes Denis Manturov as his first deputy
During the State Duma’s debate on the candidacy for prime minister, the lawmakers proposed to promote the industry sector supervisor to first deputy prime minister
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Israeli army attacking Rafah in southern Gaza — media
Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said the Israeli air force is also delivering airstrikes at Khan Younis
Hezbollah drones attacked Iron Dome sites in north Israel
The artillery base of the Israel Defense Forces in Khirbet Maar was early exposed to rocket and mortar shelling
Geomagnetic storm on Earth reaches extreme levels first time since 2005
The extreme level of a geomagnetic storm on Earth may trigger damage to energy systems
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin
The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect
Putin approves structure of new government
According to his decree, the distribution of authority between deputy prime ministers has changed
Mishustin plans to increase volume of non-resource, non-energy exports by 2/3
The Russian government will increase the attractiveness of Russian jurisdiction for business, acting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Russia didn’t invite officials from unfriendly countries to victory parade, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova said veteran organizations in unfriendly countries weren’t affected by the decision not to invite officials
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Russia pre-emptively plans intermediate-range missile sites to counter US moves — diplomat
Correspondingly, specialists are carrying out preliminary pre-emptive planning, Sergey Ryabkov said
CIS countries retain relations after 'divorce,' appreciate each other even more — Lavrov
"All CIS countries have spoken about the importance of this unification, which emphasizes the new nature, new level, new qualities of our relations not within a single state, but within the Commonwealth," the Russian foreign minister added
Air defenses down 21 Vampire rockets, nine drones over Russia’s Belgorod Region
Also, seven UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk and Volgograd regions, tthe Russian Defense Ministry added
London refuses to engage with Moscow on Skripals — senior Russian diplomat
According to Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev, the Russian Embassy in London has sent over 60 written inquiries to the UK Foreign Office since the provocation in March 2018
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
West may benefit from Zelensky’s elimination to put blame on Russia — DPR head
Protest against foreign agent bill underway in Tbilisi
The demonstration organized by the opposition started at 7:00 p.m. local time from three downtown locations places, namely First Republic Square near the Georgian parliament
Starship’s next test flight to be in 3-5 weeks — Musk
"Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," the chief executive said
Actions by Finland, Sweden pose increasing threats to Russia’s security — diplomat
Sergey Belyaev said that Moscow is closely watching the integration of Finland and Sweden to the military bloc
British national dies of wounds in Gaza, says Hamas
One of the hostages, a 51-year-old man "who was of a British national, died of wounds sustained in an attack by an Israeli aircraft on the location where he was being held"
Press review: US to ban Russian uranium and Georgia pushes ahead with controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 2nd
Aeroflot may start year-round flights to Mauritius — Russian Ambassador
Aeroflot will resume flights to Mauritius in October - November 2024, Konstantin Klimovsky told TASS in an interview
Russian canoeist Pavlov bared from 2024 Olympics for clicking Like under Putin’s video
Canoe rowers Mikhail Pavlov and his teammate Zakhar Petrov were scheduled to participate in the 500-meter distance Olympic qualifying distance race for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games
New US arms shipment to Ukraine a reaction to Russia’s success at frontline — envoy
Anatoly Antonov also castigated the US administration for shrugging off responsibility for Ukrainian attacks at civilian facilities in Russia with the use of weapons being supplied from the United States
Twelve Vampire missiles destroyed over Russia’s Belgorod Region
The on-duty air defenses destroyed 12 missiles over the Belgorod Region
Russian IT infrastructure operating stably in cyberwar environment — Rostelecom
A quick transition to autonomous development of the industry, import substitution and achievement of the technological sovereignty occurred, President of the company Mikhail Oseevsky said
Some 12,000 missiles fired by Hamas at Israel since October 7 — spokesman
Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy said that more than 2,000 of them falling down in the territory of the Palestinian enclave
Belarus, Russia conduct tactical nuke drills amid current situation — Lukashenko
"An escalation is ongoing," the president said
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 14 times over 24 hours, killing two civilians
The mission said that overall, the adversary fired 39 rounds of various munitions
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Three people wounded by rocket firing against Israel’s Ashkelon — newspaper
The rocket fired from the Gaza Strip fell together with the intercepting missile on a residential house, resulting in heavy damage, The Jerusalem Post said
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Trump sees Biden willing to stop all aid to Israel soon
Earlier, former US President said that the Democratic Party actually hates Israel
Woman killed, 29 more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod, as a result, 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, four commercial facilities have been damaged, as well as glazing in two hospitals
Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes Ukrainians near Staromayorskoye in DPR
According to Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev, the Ukrainians lost roughly 50 troops
Fire extinguished following Ukrainian attack on oil depot in LPR
The staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry eliminated 18 blazes
Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow
Dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree," Simona Halperin said
Ceasefire in Gaza to occur after hostages release — Biden
"There would be a cease fire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages," US President said
Russian PM Mishustin proposes Denis Manturov as his first deputy
During the State Duma’s debate on the candidacy for prime minister, the lawmakers proposed to promote the industry sector supervisor to first deputy prime minister
White House claims Russian forces started offensive on Kharkov
" We’ve been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help them prepare", John Kirby said
Germany prepares for war against Russia, says Russia’s security official
All attempts to present the [recorded] conversation of Bundeswehr officers as a simple game of missiles and tanks were malicious lies, said Dmitry Medvedev
Pentagon awards $332 mln contract to produce GMLRS
The estimated completion date is October 20, 2027, the US Department of Defense added
Ukraine turns into self-imposed pariah over past ten years — diplomat
Ten years have gone by and nowadays it is obvious to everyone that the people of Donbass made the right choice then and defended it on the battlefield, said Maria Zakharova
Three people dead in bus crash in St. Petersburg, nine rescued, four — in clinical death
The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that diving rescue work has been finished at the accident site
Russian envoy vows both mirror, asymmetrical response to provocations by Baltic states
According to Sergey Belyaev, diplomatic relations with the three Baltic states have been downgraded to a charge d’affaires level
At least 90,000 soldiers attend Victory Day celebrations across Russia
Celebrations marking have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia
IDF launches operation against Hamas in Jabaliya in northern Gaza — spokesman
"The troops have begun operations against terrorist infrastructure in the Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya neighborhoods," Daniel Hagari said
Putin confident in Russia’s victory in special military operation
The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony
Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense troops — Shoigu
"The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors," the defense minister said
Ukrainians actively using British weapons to strike Russian regions, diplomat says
"According to the English themselves, since 2022, London has already donated around 7.1 bln pounds for Ukraine’s defense purposes," Sergey Belyaev said
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Mauritius set for friendship with Russia — Russian Ambassador
Mauritius also took place in the second Russia-Africa summit
Residential building partially collapses in Russia’s Komi Region
The press service told TASS that 14 people had been evacuated which is everyone who was present in the building at the time of the collapse
Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Israel Defense Forces continues operation in Rafah — spokesman
The Israeli army "eliminated dozens of terrorists, exposed underground terror tunnels and vast amounts of weapons," Daniel Hagari informed
Death toll from Israeli military operation in Gaza exceeds 34,900 — health ministry
In the past 24 hours 28 people were killed and 69 more Arabs were wounded
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Russian armed forces attack military airfield in Ivano-Frankovsk region, target reached
According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the facilities hit
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism
The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance
Mercenaries’ flow to Ukraine declining — Business Insider
A half of coming mercenaries now is from Latin America, Carl Larson, a US veteran that participated in hostilities in Ukraine in summer 2022
