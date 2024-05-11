Reassignment of federal service needed to boost arms export efficiency — expert

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The reassignment of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation from the Russian Defense Ministry directly to the President is driven in the first instance by the need to strengthen management of Russian arms export and increase its efficiency, defense analyst and general director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) Igor Korotchenko told TASS.

"The decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reportable directly to him is an absolutely logical, timely and proper decision in conditions of the evolving international military-political situation and is driven in the first instance by the need for strengthening the presidential hierarchy line in management of Russian arms exports and increase their efficiency," Korotchenko said.

According to the CAWAT’s estimate, dozens of foreign countries are showing high interest in potential procurements of Russian arms that proved themselves in conditions of the modern war and affirmed the capability to destroying almost the entire range of the latest Western materiel supplied to Ukraine.

"The Russian arms export is not merely the sale of defense equipment to foreign partners but the provision of national security for countries purchasing them," Korotchenko noted.

Main buyers of Russian arms during the next 10-15 years will be Global South countries in the first instance, the ones pursuing an independent foreign and defense policy, he said.

According to the decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation will not be subordinate to the Defense Ministry anymore. It becomes the federal service reporting directly to the President.