Death toll in Ukrainian strike on LPR oil depot climbs

LUGANSK, May 11. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the town of Rovenki in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has climbed to four, the number of those injured has increased to 11, head of the regional Health Ministry Nataliya Pashchenko told reporters.

Earlier, the regional Health Ministry reported three people killed and eight injured.

"At this time, 15 people have been affected by the catastrophe at the Rovenki oil depot: four people died, six were injured and five experienced stress or were poisoned by combustion products," she said.

On the evening of May 10, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on an oil depot in Rovenki in the LPR and a major fire broke out. LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel that presumably US-supplied cluster warhead ATACMS missiles had been used.