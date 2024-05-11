Starship’s next test flight to be in 3-5 weeks — Musk

NEW YORK, May 12. /TASS/. SpaceX plans to perform the fourth test flight of the Starship spacecraft with the launch vehicle in three - five weeks, CEO Elon Musk said on the X social network.

"Probably 3 to 5 weeks. Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," the chief executive said, responding a comment about the timeline for the fourth flights and objectives to be achieved.

The third test flight took place in March 2024. The SpaceX reported then that the Starship was lost on the 49th minute of the flight, when the spacecraft entered the atmosphere at the height of 77 km. Two previous attempts to launch the Starship prototype to the near-earth orbit were also unsuccessful.