UN General Assembly recommends Security Council consider making Palestine UN member state

UNITED NATIONS, May 10. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution recommending the Security Council to once again consider admitting Palestine as a full-fledged UN member.

The resolution was supported by 143 states; 9 states, including Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the US and the Czech Republic, voted against; 25 states abstained. The adoption of the resolution was met with applause in the General Assembly hall.

The document includes nine clauses. In addition to the recommendation for the Security Council to discuss Palestine’s admission to the UN, it contains the idea that Palestine should be provided with a number of procedural rights of a full member state "on an exception basis and without creating a precedent." In particular, Palestine will be able to include itself to the list of speakers for meetings on the Middle Eastern issue, propose amendments and make procedural proposals in the name of a group of countries. At the same time, the document underscores that Palestine will remain an observer state and therefore will have no vote in the General Assembly, and its representatives will be unable to propose their candidacies to UN bodies.

In April, the United States used its veto power, blocking the Algerian draft resolution that recommended admitting Palestine as a full UN member state. The document was supported by 12 Security Council members, including Russia and China. Switzerland and the UK abstained. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US for its decision.

Currently, Palestine has a status of permanent observer. In 2011, Palestinian authorities applied for full UN membership, but later Palestine decided to remain a permanent observer for the time being. In April, it sent a letter to the Security Council asking to resume the review of its application for full UN membership.

UNGA decision on Palestine detrimental to hostage liberation

The decision of the UN General Assembly on Palestine’s rights harms the efforts on liberation of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, commenting on the decision.

"The UN political theater made an artificial, distorted and pointless decision that awards Hamas murderers and rapists and harms the efforts on liberation of hostages," Katz said, according to the foreign ministry press office.