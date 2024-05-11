British national dies of wounds in Gaza, says Hamas

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. One of the hostages held by radical Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip died of wounds sustained in an Israeli air strike, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas), said.

One of the hostages, a 51-year-old man "who was of a British national, died of wounds sustained in an attack by an Israeli aircraft on the location where he was being held," Abu Ubaida claimed in a message posted on his Telegram channel.