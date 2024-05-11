Air defenses down 21 Vampire rockets, nine drones over Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Last night, Russian air defenses shot down 21 Vampire rockets and nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were thwarted," the ministry said. "Air defense forces on duty destroyed 21 projectiles and nine UAVs over the Belgorod Region, and seven UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk and Volgograd regions," it specified.