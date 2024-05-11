ISS orbit not to be adjusted over solar flares, subsequent geomagnetic storm

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Powerful explosions on the Sun and the subsequent geomagnetic storm on Earth have had no impact on the operation of the International Space Station (ISS), and therefore the adjustment of its orbit is not required, Roscosmos told reporters.

"One of the most powerful solar flares that caused a strong geomagnetic storm on Earth have had no effect on the ISS operation, so the station’s orbit does not need being corrected," the Russian space corporation said in a statement.

The Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS that the geomagnetic storm on Earth has intensified from the G3 (strong) to G4 (severe) level. A severe geomagnetic storm hit the Earth on May 10 after a string of solar flares. On the night of May 11, the solar storm on Earth has reached the extreme G5 level which has been registered for the first time since August 2005.