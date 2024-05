MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation Disciplinary Board has decided to implement a 24-month transfer ban on all international transfers by CSKA Moscow Hockey Club.

The ban is imposed from the day the original one-year transfer ban concludes (from August 11, 2024 to August 10, 2026).

In addition, the IIHS has decided to implement a three-year ban on Russian goalkeeper Ivan Fedorov for playing in all IIHF competitions, including the Olympic Games.