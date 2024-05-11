MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has transformed into a self-imposed outcast in the ten years since the referendums on self-determination of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) were held, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Ten years have gone by and nowadays it is obvious to everyone that the people of Donbass made the right choice then and defended it on the battlefield, when they could not find any help and protection in international organizations, whose mandate enshrines the functions to protect peace and security in Europe," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel. "We have seen what Ukraine has turned into over all those years — a failed state, a self-imposed pariah state driven into a ravine of civilization by neo-Nazi ideology, historical amnesia, and encouragement incitement of every vice possible".