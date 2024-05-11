London refuses to engage with Moscow on Skripals — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. London is not willing to engage with Moscow on the situation around Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia as it refuses to provide information about the former Russian military intelligence (GRU) colonel, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told TASS in an interview.

The senior Russian diplomat described the incident that took place in the British city of Salisbury in March 2018 as a key irritant in the Russian-British ties. "Six years after the incident, London is still showing reluctance to hold a detailed dialogue both through diplomatic channels and among investigative agencies," he lamented.

The UK Foreign Office said in a note in April that Yulia Skripal had allegedly turned down the proposal offering Russian consular assistance again, Belyaev said. "As before, the English refused to share information about Sergey Skripal," he added as he slammed London’s disregard for its international commitments over this.

According to the diplomat, the Russian Embassy in London has sent over 60 written inquiries to the UK Foreign Office since the provocation. Also, he pledged further efforts to find out what had happened to the Russian citizens.