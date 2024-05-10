Three people dead in bus crash in St. Petersburg, nine rescued, four — in clinical death

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Three people died in a bus crash in the center of St. Petersburg, four are in a state of clinical death, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

"Rescuers have pulled nine people out of the sunken bus. Two are in serious condition, four are in a state of clinical death. Resuscitation measures are being carried out. Unfortunately, three people have died," the press service said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that diving rescue work has been finished at the accident site.

On the afternoon of May 10, a passenger bus fell into the Moyka River in the center of St. Petersburg's. According to the authorities, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. Two criminal investigations have been opened. Previously, the owner of the passenger bus Taxi LLC was already changed by courts 23 times and fined a total of $39,274.