Geomagnetic storm on Earth reaches extreme levels first time since 2005

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The May 11 solar storm on Earth has reached the extreme G5 level which has been registered for the first time since August 2005, the Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS.

"We have observed an extreme solar storm, at the G5 level. It has reached G5 in two three-hour periods in a row, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Moscow time," the institute said.

The extreme level of a geomagnetic storm on Earth may trigger damage to energy systems. Space vehicles may experience connection problems with satellites.