IDF launches operation against Hamas in Jabaliya in northern Gaza — spokesman

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have started operations to prevent Hamas radicals’ return to the town of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a briefing.

"Over the recent weeks, we have spotted Hamas attempts to rebuild its military capabilities in Jabaliya and therefore we are conducting an operation in that area to eliminate this threat," he said.

"The troops have begun operations against terrorist infrastructure in the Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya neighborhoods (to the north of Jabaliya - TASS) near the security fence [on the Israeli border]," Hagari added.

The IDF said that the Israeli forces had begun conducting strikes on radicals’ targets in Jabaliya.

On Saturday morning, the IDF said, "Following attempts by Hamas to reassemble its terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, <…> the IDF called on the civilian population of Jabaliya and the surrounding areas to temporarily evacuate to shelters in western Gaza City."

This was done "in order to reduce harm to the civilian population and to move civilians away from the combat zone, in accordance with international law," the IDF said.

Hagari added that the IDF eliminated 30 armed radicals in fighting in Gaza City’s Az-Zeitoun neighborhood.