Over one million residents get first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Over one million Moscow residents have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"The number of Moscow residents receiving the first vaccine dose has exceeded one million. More than 820,000 people have been fully vaccinated. Almost 45% of those inoculated are Moscow residents over the age of 60, for whom it is particularly important to get protection against the virus," the mayor pointed out.

According to Sobyanin, Moscow has enough vaccine stocks. As many as 100 vaccination points operate at the city’s health centers, and several mobile vaccination points have been set up at major shopping malls.

"This week, the city began the vaccination of mobility-impaired people who have difficulties getting to health centers," the mayor added.