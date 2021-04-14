Bailiffs evict excommunicated monk's supporters from monastery in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, April 14. /TASS/. Bailiffs have started to evict all inhabitants of the Sredneuralsk Women’s Monastery, seized by supporters of excommunicated schemamonk Sergiy (Nikolai Romanov), the press service of the Sverdlovsk Region’s bailiffs department told reporters on Wednesday.

The eviction is carried out in accordance with a document, issued by a court in the Urals town of Verkhnyaya Pyshma. The ruling prohibits "presence and accommodation of citizens on the territory of the Sredneuralsk Women’s Monastery," due to "violations of planning laws, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and fire safety rules, which pose a real threat to lives and health of citizens in the monastery grounds," the press service said in a statement.

"Authorities provide all the necessary assistance in accommodating those individuals at a different location. Transport has been provided to take them away. All rights of citizens have been observed in the course of the law enforcement process," the statement says.

A source in the Sverdlovsk region’s emergency services said that all inhabitants of the monastery will be accommodated.

"Residents will be accommodated at a hotel complex. Everything will be carried out as tactful as possible, because some of the monastery’s dwellers have no home at all," the source said.

A law enforcement source told TASS earlier on Wednesday that a joint operation of bailiffs and law enforcement units is under way at the monastery.

Schemamonk Sergiy was banned from service in May 2020, after he violated the preaching ban. Later, the Yekaterinburg Eparchy church court defrocked him for violation of priest’s oath. The Eparchy commanded Romanov to leave the Women’s Monastery, but he continued preaching there. The church authorities classify the situation as a seizure. On September 10, the Church court excommunicated Sergiy; on November 10, the Patriarch approved this decision.

On December 29, Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested the excommunicated schemamonk for two months over charges of inducement to suicide, arbitrariness and offense of religious sensibilities.