No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. There are no Russian nationals among the females arrested for posing naked on a balcony in Dubai, the Russian Consulate General in Dubai said on Monday.

According to diplomats, there is a Russian man among those arrested, who was present when the video was being taken.

Earlier, Arab media outlets reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood. The video footage was widely shared.

The arrested are accused of debauchery (Article 361 of the UAE Criminal Code), for which they may face up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham ($1,361) fine.