Russia reports 9,021 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 9,021 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,572,077, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.2%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Area (0%), the Magadan Region, the Altai and Tuva regions (0.01% each) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05%).

Another 717 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 594 in the Moscow Region, 274 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 242 in the Rostov Region and 201 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 276,191 people in Russia continue treatment.

Deaths and recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus deaths grew by 384 in the past 24 hours compared to 400 fatalities confirmed a day earlier, 100,017 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality rate has risen to 2.19%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

In particular, 36 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 24 in the Rostov Region, 16 in the Leningrad Region, 12 in the Krasnodar Region, while the Moscow and Tula regions reported 11 fatalities each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,618 in the past 24 hours, with 4,195,869 people recovering by now.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 91.8% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,019 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 605 in the Moscow Region, 331 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 231 in Bashkortostan and 221 in the Voronezh Region.

Situation in Moscow

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,011 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,032,666 people in the Russian capital have been infected so far.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 0.2%. The authorities confirmed 1,764 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Fifty-two coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, with fatalities climbing to 16,816.

Meanwhile, 1,151 people recovered in the past 24 hours, recoveries have reached 948,845.

Currently, 67,005 people in the Russia capital continue treatment.