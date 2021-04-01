Almost 68% of companies plan to use remote employment, shows survey

"In the future, 67.7% of the surveyed companies consider it necessary to use remote work," the survey says.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Almost 68% of companies plan to use remote employment, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). RSSP interviewed employers about their experience of applying legislation on remote work.

Among employers with an average number of employees exceeding the median value of 3,000 people, 85.4% of companies plan to use distance employment. Among companies that employ less than 3,000 people, only 53.1% are going to maintain a remote working mode, according to the files of RSSP obtained by of TASS.

"40.9% of companies switched to remote mode a significant part of their employees. Only about one tenth of enterprises named the percentage range from 5 to 10% and from 30 to 50%. Slightly more companies (13.6%) answered "from 10 to 30%." More than half of all employees work remotely in 8.3% of organizations," experts say.

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs notes that according to the survey results, in most cases (61% of the total number of assessments) the labor productivity of workers who switched to remote working has not changed In a quarter of companies, it slightly decreased, and in 8.1% of organizations, labor productivity increased slightly after switching to remote operation.

In total 133 respondents took part in the survey on the application in practice of the legislation on remote work. The total number of employees in the interviewed companies exceeds 2.8 mln people. More than 18,625 employees work in a quarter of the surveyed enterprises. The median average headcount was 3,000.