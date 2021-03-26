Number of tourists in Hainan's Sanya does not drop below 200,000 even during slow season

HAIKOU, March 26. /TASS/. The number of tourists in Hainan's Sanya even during the slow season, does not drop below 200,000, reported the Hainan Daily citing the local administration for tourism.

"Even after the end of the holidays, the flow of tourists from the northern regions of China continues to grow steadily," said a source in the department familiar with the situation.

According to him, the high demand for travel packages is primarily due to the authorities' strategy to boost consumption, as well as large discounts on airplane tickets, sometimes exceeding half of the original cost. As the source clarified, on weekends at the end of the week, visitors occupy "absolutely all rooms in the most prestigious hotels" in Sanya.

"Thus, even in a slow season, we observe a high activity of tourists," said a representative of the department.

Sanya is considered one of the leading Chinese resorts and is renowned for its excellent climate. City beaches and numerous attractions all year round draw tourists both from other regions of China and from all over the world. Tourism provides a significant part of the income of the local population, which in terms of wealth is the leader among all other administrative-territorial units of the southernmost province of China.