MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the country’s people on the seventh anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

"This is a reason to celebrate for all of us, for our big country, for entire Russia," the head of state said during a video conference meeting with members of the public from Crimea and Sevastopol.

Putin pointed out that the anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia was, "without exaggeration, a historic date.".