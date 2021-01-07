Sputnik V vaccine components arrived in Brazil - RDIF partner

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 7. /TASS/. Components for the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Brazil on Wednesday, according to press service of pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Cell material for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine has just been delivered to the Uniao Quimica facility in Brasilia," the company said in a statement. It was noted that the pharmaceutical company received these components as part of the implementation of the technology transfer agreement and localization of Sputnik V vaccine production in Brazil.

At the end of December, Uniao Quimica applied to the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for permission to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian drug in the country. This is a prerequisite for registering any medicine in Brazil. At the same time it was reported that the production of Sputnik V will begin in January 2021 at the Uniao Quimica factories in Brasilia (Federal District) and Guarulhos (state of Sao Paulo).