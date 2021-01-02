Ukrainian company applies for registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine - politician

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Biolek pharmaceutical company has applied for the registration of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said.

"On December 30, 2020, the Kharkov-based Biolek company, one of the leaders of Ukraine’s pharmaceutical industry, which has manufacturing capacities and qualified personnel to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, has filed a request for the registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the Health Ministry’s State Expert Center in order to ensure the vaccination of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedchuk pointed out.

"Sputnik V is the only vaccine whose developer has agreed to provide the Ukrainian company with technologies and the vaccine cell line that are necessary for the production of the vaccine. The handover can take two weeks and it will be possible to organize vaccine production in three to six months," the politician noted.

Ukraine has so far recorded 1,069,517 coronavirus cases and 18,731 deaths.