CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Ukrainian company applies for registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine - politician

It will be possible to organize vaccine production in three to six months, Viktor Medvedchuk said
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Biolek pharmaceutical company has applied for the registration of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said.

"On December 30, 2020, the Kharkov-based Biolek company, one of the leaders of Ukraine’s pharmaceutical industry, which has manufacturing capacities and qualified personnel to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, has filed a request for the registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the Health Ministry’s State Expert Center in order to ensure the vaccination of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedchuk pointed out.

"Sputnik V is the only vaccine whose developer has agreed to provide the Ukrainian company with technologies and the vaccine cell line that are necessary for the production of the vaccine. The handover can take two weeks and it will be possible to organize vaccine production in three to six months," the politician noted.

Ukraine has so far recorded 1,069,517 coronavirus cases and 18,731 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 0.96 - TASS analysis
The coronavirus reproduction rate is above 1 in one of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases

Shipbuilders deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy
The corvette will soon be relocated to the Pacific Fleet to the place of its permanent operation, according to Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov

Roscosmos chief says NASA’s response to his message about sanctions was evasive
Earlier, Rogozin said he had asked the US Ministry of Commerce for an explanation of why Roscosmos affiliates - TsNIIMash and the space rocket center Progress - had come under the latest US sanctions, introduced against a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises. Washington argues that the enterprises in question worked for the armed forces of their respective countries

Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025

Lukashenko vows to stay in office until last riot policeman tells him to ‘go away’

Russia all set to launch e-visa issuance system
The Russian government approved rules for the issuance of e-visas in November

Gas supplies to China to be 59.7-80.6% above contract at year-end — Gazprom
The deliveries via the Power of Siberia from the pipeline's launch until mid-December of this year amounted to about 3.8 bln cubic meters

Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM

President launches Balkan Stream pipeline in Serbia
The ceremony also involved Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko

Question on Russian presence at Biden’s inauguration should be addressed to US - diplomat
Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021

US Congress overrides Trump’s defense bill veto
The bill that contains expanded sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines enters into force

Algeria to use Russia’s Sputnik V for mass vaccination
Mass inoculation will be rolled out in January 2021, according to official data

Russia set to work out new ‘security equation’ with US — Lavrov
The top diplomat underlined that Moscow is waiting for the next US administration to determine its approach to the future of the New START and the arms control negotiations in general

Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company

Dollar up 20% against ruble in 2020
Euro gains 32%

Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, according to the DPA news agency

Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30

Press review: Is the Kremlin creating spoiler parties and Yemeni cabinet greeted by blast
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 31

Kiev capitalizes on issue of Donbass to economically hurt Russia — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's words that his country needs the Minsk Agreements only to keep up anti-Russian sanctions

Life’s trials and tribulations reason to shed vanity, focus on crucial matters, says Putin
The residents of the Kamchatka Peninsula were the first audience in Russia to hear the president's message minutes before midnight

Russia helps reconstruct over 250 buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh - Emergencies Ministry
Over 2,600 buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh need reconstruction

First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015

Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons

Serial production of Armata tanks to begin before trials are over
Armata is a heavy tracked universal platform to carry various hardware, including T-14 tanks and T-15 infantry fighting vehicles

Russia enters New Year by rolling out administrative reform
The staff of central offices of federal government agencies starting from January 1, 2021, should be cut by 5%, and personnel of territorial agencies by 10%

Moscow expands blacklist of Britons banned from entering Russia
The move is taken in retaliation for the recent restrictions on a number of Russian officials by the British authorities

US ‘goes haywire’ with idea of its exceptionalism, Russian diplomat says
The US pulled out from many documents, treaties, international organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted

Long-range UAVs of enhanced endurance to be provided for Russian army by end of 2021
The drones will carry both air-launched weapons that are used on operational tactical aircraft and special ammunition, according to the Russian deputy defense minister

Russia to send equipment for investigating air leak to ISS in February — Roscosmos
On December 18, during a communication session with the ISS, a specialist from the Mission Control Center reported a possible new air leak in the transition chamber in the Zvezda module

What hysteria? Putin couldn’t care less about Navalny’s new criminal case, Kremlin assures
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed speculation that criminal cases against blogger Alexey Navalny were political

Combination of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca to protect from COVID-19 for 2 years — scientist
Restrictions due to the coronavirus will possibly be lifted by November 2021, according to the Sputnik V developer

Artificial intelligence generates question to Putin regarding AI becoming president
The artificial neural network gpt-3 can even write journalist stories, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told TASS

Moldova renews gas contract with Gazprom until 2021 year-end
It was reported earlier that the provisional gas price for Moldova will be about $120-122 per 1,000 cubic meters

Russia, US uncover criminal network smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia, Europe
At least 330 kg were confiscated

Belarus’ population must be twice as big, Lukashenko claims
He underscored that the government has no plans to cut allowances for children.

Two Borei-A strategic nuclear subs to be laid down in 2021 — Defense Ministry
In line with Russia’s current state defense procurement program, a total of 14 Borei-A and Yasen-M nuclear submarines are to be built by 2027

Putin wishes Happy New Year to several former presidents, prime ministers
When serving as president and prime minister, Putin had many conversations with these colleagues, sharing friendship with many of them

Russia’s Ground Forces to take part in nine international exercises in 2021
Eight of which will be held in Russia

Outgoing year was difficult, its burden was several years’ worth, says Putin
"We have lived through this year with dignity, in a way that is befitting for a united people, who revere the traditions of their ancestors"

Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time
In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition

Serial delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to begin in 2022
Currently, trials are underway, according to the Russian deputy defense minister

Russian dubbed ‘world’s heaviest boy’ by Guinness dies aged 21
The cause of his death has not been revealed

Erdogan hopes that joint Russia-Turkey center on Karabakh will be launched soon
Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar earlier reported that 36 officers including a general will serve in the monitoring center

Russian Direct Investment Fund to supply required coronavirus vaccine to Hungary by March
Today’s "Reuters article that Hungary decided not to order the Sputnik V vaccine is one more example of fake news in reputable mass media," RDIF said

Russian grateful to Serbia for prompt reaction to desecration of Eternal Fire in Belgrade
The monument in the Belgrade Liberators Memorial Park was desecrated by unidentified perpetrators on December 29

Second experimental Tupolev-160M undergoes ground testing
At the beginning of November 2020, the first fundamentally upgraded strategic bomber Tupolev-160M, equipped with new engines NK-32-02 took off from the airfield of the Gorbunov aircraft plant in Kazan

Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $29,000
The price of Bitcoin gained 5.2%

Russia simplifies entry for families of foreign specialists
Similar measures are applied to families of athletes, coaches and umpires

No pets allowed: Russia kicks off New Year with new rules for beachgoers
New rules ban bringing pets to beaches and swimming with the use of logs, boards or sun loungers

Russia’s Ansat-M helicopter with extended flight range makes first flight
The Ansat-M helicopter is fitted with a new fuel system, new avionic equipment enabling to fly in zero visibility condition, and improved directional stability

Putin signs law banning funding of rallies from abroad
According to the law, protest organizers will now be required to submit information on the funding of their event to the authorities
