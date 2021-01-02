Russia records 26,301 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 26,301 to 3,212,637 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. As many as 27,039 cases were confirmed on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has dropped to 0.8%.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.1%) and the Jewish autonomous region (0.4%). In particular, 3,742 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,564 in the Moscow region, 499 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 409 in the Sverdlovsk region, and 394 in the Rostov region.

There are currently 555,600 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 18,897 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,599,035. According to data from the crisis center, 80.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,155 recoveries were recorded in the Moscow region in the past day, 945 in St. Petersburg, 453 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 411 in the Sverdlovsk region and 408 in the Rostov region.

Сoronavirus death

As many as 447 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, down from 536 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The country’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 58,002.

According to data from the crisis center, 1,81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 76 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 17 in the Sverdlovsk region, 14 in the Moscow region. The Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 15 deaths each.