More than 100,000 Moscow residents applied for COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, mayor says

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. More than 100,000 Moscow residents made appointments to get inoculated against coronavirus before the New Year, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russian TV.

"More than a dozen of thousands [of Moscow residents] have been applying in the last few days. As of today, around 100,000 [people] made their appointments and about 50,000 had their jabs. And this is before the New Year. What will happen later?" he said.

The mayor is confident that there will be more and more people wishing to get vaccinated in Moscow. According to him, the coronavirus pandemic cannot be defeated without vaccination. "We will either be sick forever or will get vaccinated and will go through all the seasonal waves just like with the seasonal flu. The vaccination process itself is not an easy one, it is much more complicated that the flu vaccination because it is a different form of vaccine which requires special transporting, maintenance and storage. Additionally, everyone who comes to vaccination stations gets a medical checkup," Sobyanin added.

He also noted that healthcare spending is the biggest article of the city budget for 2021.