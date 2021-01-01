No pets allowed: Russia kicks off New Year with new rules for beachgoers

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Sweeping, universal beachgoing rules have come into force throughout Russia. In particular, a ban has been imposed on bringing pets to beaches and swimming with the use of logs, boards or sun loungers.

These new regulations were ushered in earlier by Russia’s regions, but now they have been enacted through a resolution by the Russian Ministry of Emergencies. The document prohibits diving from facilities unsuitable for such purposes, as well as banning pets from beaches (with the exception of guide dogs) or playing games in areas not designated for such activities. Furthermore, the new slate of prohibitions includes not tossing swimmers up into the air and catching them, banning false alarms and not allowing children to be left unattended.

Beachgoers are prohibited from swimming on items not intended for such purposes, for instance, boards, logs and sun loungers, or using equipment and rescue aids other than for their intended function.

Beach owners and visitors have to abide by the new beachgoing requirements, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies says. The full availability of equipment and gear for rescue posts and the presence of rescuers there will be checked.

The ban on bringing pets turned out to be the most high-profile prohibition that made it to the headlines. However, Andrei Pechenin, head of the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels of the Office of Safety on Water Bodies of the Russian Emergencies Ministry noted that this ban has always been in effect throughout Russia. He pointed out that they are no fines for walking pets on beaches in the Federal Code of Administrative Offenses, though they are stipulated in several regional codes, he added.