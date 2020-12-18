28,552 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 28,552, bringing the total to 2,791,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

According to the crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic 1.9% of Russia’s population have been infected.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Republic of Tuva, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and the Republic of Mari El (0.6% each).

Some 3,757 new cases over the past 24 hours have been detected in St. Petersburg, 1,485 - in the Moscow Region, 503 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 402 - in the Sverdlovsk Region and 393 - in the Arkhangelsk Region.

In all, currently 512,825 patients continue treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 26,093 in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,228,633 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have reached 79.8% of the total number of infected individuals.

Another 3,050 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,109 in the Moscow Region, 497 in the Khabarovsk Region, 453 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 432 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 611 people died from COVID-19 versus 587 one day ago, bringing the total death toll to 49,762, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative lethality of the disease remains at 1.78%, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, 84 patients died in St. Petersburg, 34 - in the Moscow Region, 24 - in the Rostov Region, 21 - in the Voronezh Region and 17 - in the Perm Region.