Not a single vaccine can guarantee 100% protection - anti-COVID vaccine developer

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Not a single vaccine can guarantee absolute protection from the novel coronavirus and those who have recovered from the disease can catch it again, developers of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines said in an interview for Naili Asker-zade’s film "Dangerous virus. The first year" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Not a single vaccine can guarantee absolute protection," said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the developed of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"No one is guaranteed against reinfection. Even those who have already had it," said Rinat Maksyutov, director general of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the Epivaccorona vaccine developer.

Two domestically-developed anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. One of them, Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the other one, Epivaccorona, was developed by the Vector Center. Another one, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is expected to be registered soon.