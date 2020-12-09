2020 China Fights documentary premieres at Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, December 9. /TASS/. The first screening of the documentary on China's fight against the spread of coronavirus "2020 China Fights" took place at the 3rd Hainan International Film Festival, reported Xinhua.

The film tells the story of China's selfless struggle, which viewers see through the eyes of three people: a doctor, a volunteer and a young girl from Wuhan. The picture includes video clips captured by both Chinese media reporters and ordinary citizens.

"What separates this documentary from an ordinary epic storytelling is that it is based on a simple and touching emotional line," said the film's producer Wang Xinjian. "The film uses these three characters to bring viewers back to the thrilling moments amid the coronavirus outbreak, and subtly shows the warm attitude of people towards each other and the strength of China."

The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12. During the week, 189 films from 60 countries will be shown here, the Chinese viewers will see 97 of those for the first time, this is a record number of new films at the Hainan Film Festival. Film screenings will be held in several Hainan cities. Some of the films will be shown online. Some of the movies will be shown right on the picturesque beaches of this tropical island. In addition to film screenings, special forums, master classes, and events aimed at promoting films and attracting investment in film projects will be held on the island as well.

The Hainan Island International Film Festival is recognized as one of the four main film screenings held in China. It was first held in December 2018 in Sanya and has been held there regularly since. It was attended by such world famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan and others.