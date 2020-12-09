St. Petersburg’s coronavirus hospitalizations hit all-time high

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. As many as 933 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, first deputy head of the city’s health committee Andrei Sarana told reporters on Wednesday.

"We had 929 vacant hospital beds in the morning. However, we hit an all-time high of 933 hospitalizations in the past day. Those were serious and critical patients who were admitted to hospitals re-equipped to treat people diagnosed with the coronavirus," he pointed out.

Coronavirus patients are being treated in 16 city hospitals and five federal medical facilities in St. Petersburg, where there are more than 11,000 beds in total.

St. Petersburg has the second-highest number of coronavirus patients nationwide, after Moscow. The city has so far recorded 159,389 cases, 89,890 recoveries and 6,030 deaths. As many as 3,761 patients were identified in the city in the past day, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.