Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, December 6. /TASS/. The premiere screening of the Russian military film "T-34" by Alexei Sidorov took place on Sunday at the Third Hainan International Film Festival, reported Xinhua.

According to the news agency, before the premiere, the leading actor of the film, Alexander Petrov, greeted the audience online.

Last July, the movie took part in the Jackie Chan International Action Film Week, held in the city of Datong, China's Shanxi Province. The film received two awards - the Best Editing Prize (Dmitry Korabelnikov) and the Special Jury Prize "Best Film". However, the film will be shown in China only this year. Screenings in cinemas across the country is scheduled for December 11. The film will be shown in 2D and 3D formats.

"T-34" was released on silver screens in Russia on January 1, 2019. The movies depicts the Great Patriotic War. According to the plot, once in captivity, yesterday's cadet Ivushkin plans an escape. He gathers his team and enters into an unequal battle with the German tank ace. The main parts were played by Alexander Petrov, Viktor Dobronravov, Irina Starshenbaum.

The third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on the Island of Hainan on December 5-12. During the week, 189 films from 60 countries will be screened, Chinese viewers will see 97 of those for the first time, this is a record number of new films at the Hainan Film Festival. At this year's festival, film screenings will take place in several Hainan's cities, not just in Sanya. Some of the films will be shown online. According to the organizers, this will increase the reach.

This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films — twice as much than last year — which will compete for the prizes of the film festival in various nominations. A separate award this time was established for new talents just starting in the world of cinema. It was named "Hello Future. New Talent Award." Of the 125 films submitted for this nomination, 12 were selected.

The Hainan International Film Festival is recognized as one of the top four mainstream film screenings in China. It was first held in December 2018 in the resort town of Sanya and has been held there regularly since then. Such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan took part in it.