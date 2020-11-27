Moscow’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 7,918

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. As many as 7,918 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past day, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

Moscow reported 6,075 new daily cases on Thursday. According to data from the crisis center, the city’s coronavirus growth rate is 1.4%.

A total of 6,484 coronavirus recoveries and 77 deaths were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours. The overall number of recoveries has reached 434,902 and the death toll has climbed to 8,680. There are currently 141,513 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.