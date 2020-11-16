Russian health minister points to rise in intensive care COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has risen to 5,300 in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Monday.

"The number of intensive care patients has grown. As many as 5,300 hospital beds are occupied as of now. The share of reserved hospital beds that have been put into use is below 25%," the minister pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

