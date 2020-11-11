Russian Embassy in US announces release of Bogdana Osipova from prison

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States announced that Russian national Bogdana Osipova has been released from a US prison in Connecticut.

"We are glad to welcome Bogdana Osipova outside the walls of Danbury prison, Connecticut! We understand that she still has a lot to endure, while awaiting the announcement of a new verdict," the diplomatic mission said. "We will continue to seek the return of our compatriot home," the embassy stressed.

On November 9, the US Court of Appeal demanded the immediate release of Osipova. In 2019, she was found guilty of kidnaping her own children and taking them out of the United States as well as of extortion. She was sentenced to about six years in jail and served three years in the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

In the middle of July, Osipova asked the court to allow her to stay under house arrest in view of the pandemic and health problems.