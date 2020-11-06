Russia to reach COVID-19 plateau soon which will last until spring, expert says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau soon which will remain until next spring. This opinion was voiced by professor of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, virologist Anatoly Alshtein in an interview with the RBK TV channel.

"I think that we <...> [will reach] a plateau soon enough and will remain on this plateau with small fluctuations until spring," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov reported that the stabilization of the coronavirus situation in Russia will start when daily growth values of the new infections will remain stable over eight days with the virus spread indicator not exceeding one.