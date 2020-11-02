US sentences Russian national to 8 years behind bars for cyber fraud

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. Russian citizen Aleksandr Brovko has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the United States for being involved in an Internet fraud scheme; the sentence was delivered on October 30, the US Justice Department said in a press release Monday.

"A Russian national was sentenced Oct. 30 to eight years in prison for his role in operating a sophisticated scheme to steal and traffic sensitive personal and financial information in the online criminal underground that resulted in an estimated loss of over $100 million," the US authorities noted. According to them, Brovko was engaged in the criminal activity "for over a decade."

According to the press release, Brovko, 36, who was previously a Czech national, in February 2020 pleaded guilty "to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud." "According to court documents, Brovko was an active member of several elite, online forums designed for Russian-speaking cybercriminals to gather and exchange their criminal tools and services," the Justice Department notes.