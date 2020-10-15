Russian citizen arrested in US as part of cyber fraud, money laundering case

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. The US authorities arrested Russian citizen Maxim Boyko as part of investigation into computer fraud and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

According to a department’s statement, 30-year-old Boyko was arrested "in late March 2020 while visiting the United States." This was also when charges against him were filed.

Overall, 20 people have been charged as part of the case, including citizens of Georgia and Latvia. Criminal proceedings are under way in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and the United States. More than 40 searches were carried out in Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Spain, Latvia and Portugal.

Russian diplomats are providing consular assistance to Boyko, the press service of the Russian embassy in Washington told TASS.

"The embassy’s consular department was notified about the issue by the US authorities. We are aware of the situation. We keep in contact with Maxim Boyko and his relatives in Russia, and provide the required consular and legal assistance. We are keeping track of the matter," the embassy said.