Argentina’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1 mln

BUENOS AIRES, October 20. /TASS/. Argentina’s doctors confirmed 12,982 new coronavirus cases, and the total number of those infected in the country reached 1,002,662, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

So, Argentina became the world’s fifth country with over 1 mln of coronavirus cases after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.

Most new cases of infection were recorded in the Buenos Aires province (4,206). Santa Fe comes in second with 2,050 confirmed cases. Some 557 citizens contracted the coronavirus in the capital.

In the past 24 hours, 451 coronavirus patients died. According to the Health Ministry, the total death toll hit 26,716. By now, 803,965 people have recovered in Argentina.

The authorities confirmed the first coronavirus case on March 3. Since March 20 quarantine restrictions have been in effect.