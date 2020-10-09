Yakutia plans to open creative cluster in late 2021

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Labor Quarter project in Yakutia, which will be the biggest creative space for economic development in the Far East, will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, Yakutia’s Development Corporation’s Director General Afanasiy Savvin told TASS.

"The Labor Quarter cluster will be open for all who work in creative industries," he said. "The project has been included in the Agency for Strategic Initiatives’ 100 Municipal Leaders accelerator, and within six months the agency’s experts have helped us to prepare the cluster’s best business model. We have been working on design and estimation papers and plan to launch the project in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Cluster in the North

In December, 2019, Yakutia’s government adopted a concept to develop the region’s creative economy to 2025. Thus, Yakutia was the first Russian region to adopt a document of the kind at the governmental level.

According to the region’s Development Corporation, only 0.38% of Yakut non-raw-material companies export their products, and about 7% are represented in markets of other Russian regions. At the same time, the regional business experiences pressure from major federal companies and Internet platforms, which come actively to the regional market. In order to develop businesses, the Corporation said, "our companies should focus on outer markets and their products should win such a competition."

This was the purpose of the project to develop the Labor Quarter creative cluster, which would comprise creative solutions, media content, design, architecture solutions. The main objective would be to make a multiplying effect on the region’s economy beyond the raw-materials sector. The project’s implementation will result in the biggest creative space in the Far East.

The region’s 50 companies have inked with the Development Corporation agreements on residency in the cluster. Those companies work in film making, design, architecture, music, and additional education for children and adults. "Our biggest achievement is that we have brought together the community, which is truly devoted to the project and which offers great support. Those people see themselves in the cluster, they invest effort and time in organization of Labor Quarter," Savvin said.

The cluster will be organized around a five-story building of a former meat-processing plant in Yakutsk. Thus, the project’s costs will be less, and at the same time the building and territory around it will have a new life cycle. The project plans more than 1,200 new jobs, the Development Corporation said.

Creative space

Labor Quarter has united projects of the Space creative platform, the House of Musicians School and Uraan musical duo.