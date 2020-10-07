Work of Russian, OPCW experts can help depoliticize Navalny affair — Moscow

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Joint work of Russian experts and their colleagues from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) can help to crate depoliticized cooperation in Alexey Navalny’s case, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We still expect the upcoming joint work of Russian specialists and OPCW experts to help establish calm, depoliticized cooperation and avoid further aggravation of the situation around this issue," the ministry said.

It also suggested that a report with test results of Navalny’s biological samples was published on the OPCW website to deliberately coincide with the start of the OPCW Executive Council session.

"Therefore, this intrinsically fantastic story, initiated at the behest of Berlin by its Euro-Atlantic allies together with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, continued in line with the pre-planned conspiratorial scenario," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, Moscow is set to provide OPCW member states with a timeline of behind-the-scene manipulations in the Navalny affair.

The Ministry also reiterated that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office requests to Germany, France and Sweden remained unanswered.

Russian blogger Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. He woke up from the coma on September 7 and was discharged on September 22.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

On Tuesday, the OPCW reported that it had submitted to Germany a report relating to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The report notes that the test results "confirm that the biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Mr Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals belonging to schedules 1.A.14 and 1.A.15 that were added to the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention during the Twenty-Fourth Session of the Conference of the States Parties in November 2019 (also called Novichoks in the West - TASS). This cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on many occasions that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.