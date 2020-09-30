Russian population to decrease to 146.4 mln people in 2022-2023

MOSCOW, September 30. / TASS /. The Ministry of Economic Development predicts a decrease in Russian population in 2021 to 146.5 mln people, in 2022-2023 - to 146.4 mln people, according to the forecast of the socio-economic development of the Russian Federation submitted to the State Duma on Wednesday along with the draft budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022 and 2023.

It is noted that in 2020 the population will be 146.7 mln people. Moreover, in 2019 the figure was 146.8 million people.

In addition, an increase in the working-age population and a decline in the population over working age are projected. So, in 2021 the working-age population will be 82.6 mln people, in 2022 - 82.9 mln people, in 2023 - 83.3 mln people. It is noted that in 2019 there were 82 mln working-age population in the country, in 2020 82.3 mln people are expected.

At the same time, the number of Russians over working age, taking into account changes in the boundaries of working age, will gradually decrease: from 36.9 million people in 2020 to 35.7 million people in 2023, the forecast says.

