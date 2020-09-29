About 25 mln Russians got flu shots, Healthcare Minister says

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. About 25 mln Russian citizens have already been vaccinated against the flu, including 10 mln children, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Tuesday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the cabinet.

"To date, vaccines against the flu in the volume of 10 mln doses for children and 24 mln doses for adults have been supplied to all regions of the Russian Federation. Almost 25 mln people have already been inoculated, including almost 10 mln children," the minister said.