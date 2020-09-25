Russia can be proud of its healthcare system , says WHO envoy

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia can be proud of its healthcare system, although there are problems just like everywhere, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Friday.

Vujnovic noted that she paid visits to hospitals, policlinics and medical universities all over Russia from Kaliningrad to Blagoveshchensk. "I really wanted to see other countries to have the same number of medical staff, such hygiene and such equipment," she said.