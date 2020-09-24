Moscow daily hospitalizes 30% more coronavirus patients than last week

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The number of daily hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in Moscow rose by around 30% in a week, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Thursday.

"Moscow is carefully watching the coronavirus situation all over the world. Many regions, including Europe, are showing growing coronavirus infection rates. The same trends are noted in Moscow. Today, we crossed a psychologically [important] number of more than 1,000 new recorded cases," the crisis center said. "In the last week, the number of daily hospitalizations was increasing by approximately 30%".