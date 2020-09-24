Hainan braces for a week of national holidays

HAIKOU, September 24. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have unveiled a set of preventive measures and epidemiological regulations on the eve of the "golden week" — national holidayson October 1-8 on the occasion of the Day of the People's Republic of China (due on October 1 — TASS), reported the Hainan Daily.

In accordance with the rules, all cafes, restaurants, catering facilities in the province must be disinfected daily. Employees at tourist sites, supermarkets, shopping malls, public transport and other crowded places are required to wear masks and take body temperature measurements before starting their work shifts.

All tourist facilities must be supplied with antiseptics, free for visitors, the statement indicates. Particular attention should be paid to handrails, elevator buttons, public toilets and waste collection areas when disinfecting public areas. The document emphasizes the need for ventilation of the premises. Taxis and urban public transport must also be kept clean, the newspaper writes.

The rules also state that all those arriving in the province from abroad crossing Hainan's border are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, during which they must pass two tests for the coronavirus.

The first days of the 10th month in China fall on weekends and are considered the "golden week". At this time, the Chinese leave big cities for their hometowns or go on a trip around the country. Traditionally, Hainan is one of the most popular travel destinations.

This year's holiday week coincided with the lunar Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhongqiujie). This time it falls on October 1.