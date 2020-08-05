{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

'Catch Icebreaker' mission. How teacher became mate on nuclear-powered vessel

Marina Starovoitova has been 'at seas' since 2005

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia is the only country, which has a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers - the 50 Let Pobedy, the Yamal, the Vaigach, the Taimyr, and the Sevmorput LASH carrier and container ship. Female crew members are not rare. But a captain is. Marina Starovoitova was lucky to become the Yamal’s second mate.

After party right on board

"You know, the sea is catching," Marina told me as we met.  "Take for example the Kara Sea, where we work most often. It is cold, with frequent fogs and storms, it’s normally under ice, and in the Ob Bay water is always murky. Or take the Barents Sea - the color of aquamarine, crystal with turquoise, but very severe. Every sea has its own character, like every ship or every person".

She has been 'at seas' since 2005. Right from a school, where she had worked as a teacher of the Russian Language and Literature, Marina came to Murmansk. She prepared all papers, passed an interview with the Murmansk Shipping Company, which back then managed the entire civil fleet in Murmansk, and started working on the Sevmorput nuclear-powered container carrier as a keeper on duty. This is how her marine career began. A coincidence? No, she says, it’s the fate.

Read also
USSR's first drifting polar station: When Soviets set their sights on the Arctic

"At some point it was clear to me - my life must be connected with the sea. You may speak about it endlessly, it’s the unpredictable force to see and to feel. I fell in love with the sea, with the spirit of adventure. Besides, my name Marina means 'marine', " she said.

The Sevmorput is the world’s only nuclear-powered container carrier. Marina worked on it for two years. In 2007, the vessel stayed at port for a long time, the crew was released. In 2008, the nuclear icebreaker fleet, including the Sevmorput, changed the manager from the Murmansk Shipping Company for the Atomflot state-run agency.

Like most of the crew, for the time after those reforms, the girl went to work on the transport fleet. Vessels there were mostly bulkers and tankers.

"I worked at the canteen, served food, washed dishes, though it was clear this is not what I want to do," Marina said. "I took the risk of entering the Makarovka in St. Petersburg".

The Makarovka is the Admiral Makarov State University of Sea and River Fleet in St. Petersburg. Marina was a part-time student, continued working at sea, and graduated in 2014. She got the diploma of a navigator. She continued working at the cargo fleet, though in a different status.

Female first mate

"I applied to the Association of Marine Captains, passed a training course and got a certificate of a 1st class sailor. I used to work like all other sailors on the deck, participated in berthing, cleaned the holds," Marina said. "I was ready for any work, got used to work since childhood".

In childhood, Marina spent summers in the village. Work and discipline were nothing new to her. She took decisions and was stubborn enough to progress from a sailor to the first mate - thus, she took a position, which follows the position of captain. However, assistant captain on a bulk ship with a crew of only 18-20 people was not the limit. Marina continued the education.

"Working in the Arctic was not new to me, remember, I began sailing on the container carrier, which also sailed along the Northern Sea Route. Later on, on cargo ships we went to Sabetta, called on the Kotelny (Island), on Franz Josef Land, and even sailed along the Northern Sea Route to China. We were escorted by icebreakers, of course. At a certain moment, I realized I want to try working on an icebreaker".

At the other end of tow rope

While transport vessels carry cargo, icebreakers assist the transport fleet through the ice: they lay a route, so that vessels, which cannot sail in heavy ice conditions, could use it.

There are two options: either a vessel sails or it is towed. There are two variants of towing: either on a short tow rope of up to 40m, or right next to the icebreaker - when a vessel is adjusted to the icebreaker, pushing its bow into a special cutting in the icebreaker’s stern.

Read also
'Never try riding seals!' What an Arctic diver has to say

"Towing must be made with high precision, at a given speed and direction, so that not to damage the vessel. I did not have such experience. It is done the following way: the huge icebreaker pulls to the vessel 'takes it into the stern cutting,' the sailor on duty gives signals - 'left' or 'right,' they get connected, and the towing rope adjusts the vessel’s bow to the icebreaker. Doing it at first time was very complicated and I was so nervous, but it was so interesting! Later on, everything is fine, and here is the excitement: you can see a huge icebreaker 150 meters long and 30 meters wide, you get closer, and - yes, here the vessel is towed," Marina said proudly.

Marina has been working as the Yamal’s second mate for one year. She is responsible for the route planning and control, work with electronic and paper maps. She watches the ice, meteorology forecasts, ice structures, depths, and the escorted vessels. Every step is registered in the ship’s log.

"For example, we often work in the Ob Bay, and there we have certain reporting points, where we follow up the situation and send out reports as we pass those points," Marina told us. "This work requires maximum attention. While on a transport vessel you just lay a route and follow it, on an icebreaker you are permanently searching for the best route, as you are not on your own, you have other ships following you. If the ice is complicated, we tow up the vessels.

We ask Marina, whether she dreams of becoming a captain. She smiles.

"He’s a bad sailor if he does not dream of becoming a captain. Well, seriously - it is huge responsibility to be the first mate or even more - to be a captain. The position requires experience, and much work. I love what I am doing, but won’t take guesses - time will show, and the sea will show".

'How I caught up with the icebreaker'

When Marina was finalizing formalities at Atomflot and passed medical tests, the Yamal icebreaker, where she was supposed to work, left the port. She had to ‘hitchhike.’

"You know, it was like in a movie, a mission dubbed 'How I caught up with the icebreaker.' A towboat from Murmansk took me and my colleagues to a tanker, which was bound for the icebreaker. And then down the pilot ladder, carrying the bags, we got into a boat, which the Yamal had sent for me, and then upwards, to the icebreaker’s deck," Marina said.

Climbing and descending along the pilot ladder is nothing special for a sailor, she added.

On board the Yamal, she was welcomed warmly. Many crew members had been at sea with her, or studied together at the Makarovka.

"It’s always a challenge to come to a new ship - how the crew will meet you. While climbing on the Yamal, I expected meeting people who I knew, and I met them, I was happy. With some of them we used to work on the Sevmorput, with others we studied at the university. I cheered up. All the navigators were very friendly, professionals, showed everything to me. My teacher was very good - Sergei Gerasimov - the first mate, I used to take his course. Emotionally I felt comfortable, and this is very important!"

Every day on an icebreaker is divided into six equal parts - four hours of duty. Everyone is on duty for four hours in every eight hours. Marina’s shifts begin every day at 8 in the morning and at 8 in the evening.

Time after shifts

"During time off, preferences differ, but I prefer the gym. We have two gyms: a big gym for games, where I play volleyball, and the second - a small one - for workout. We have a pool with sea water, which is warmed. A huge library, a chess club, and we all are recommended to stroll on the heli pad," Marina said.

Later on, she adds - every free minute she tries to chat with the son. Artem, aged 9, waits for mom in the Unecha town, the Bryansk Region. Marina comes from that town. Her family resides there. Every time she leaves the town for Murmansk to begin another voyage.

Read also
Arctic tourism grows into a fashion trend, says Russian tourism authority

"Nowadays, voyages are four months long, but back on the transport fleet they could be twice longer, and the longest was 11 months and a few days. It was tough to be away from the family. The cell and the Internet save us. At times, I do homework with my son on WhatsApp. When asked about the most complicated part - I say it’s being away from the family, when you understand that the next hug would be only in 120 days!"

A nuclear icebreaker may remain at sea for five years without refueling. It calls a port only to rotate the crew and resupply the food.

The Yamal’s smile

The Yamal icebreaker was named and launched in 1992. The construction began in 1986 at the Baltic Shipyard as an upgraded version of Arctic 10521 project, named Oktyabrskaya Revolutsiya (October Revolution). In 2000, the icebreaker made an expedition to the North Pole. The Yamal is the ninth vessel, which has reached the North Pole. It has made 48 voyages to the Earth’s top.

"No other icebreaker in the world has smiling shark jaws. The icebreaker is identified by this toothed smile," Marina said. "The shark’s jaws appeared there in 1994, when the icebreaker took children from across the globe to the North Pole. Since then, the jaws are smiling to other vessels. This smile is a world-known brand already."

Sailors say every ship has it aura. The Yamal gives a feeling of confidence, Marina said. The icebreaker’s two reactors are of 75,000hp. The ship cuts its way through 2.5-meter thick ice. Pitching and rolling are typical for ships, and vibration is typical for icebreakers. It grows when the vessel works in the ice.

"Some people, who are on an icebreaker for the first time, may feel uneasy when the ice cracks and breaks, but I’ve got used to it."

Navigators say: never turn your back on a porthole not to make the sea mad.

"Right, I know this sign, but on icebreakers it is not easy to observe it - the captain, mates and navigators must look forward and backwards to watch vessels in the caravan or towed ships. This is the marine truth, " she smiles. The smile is warm, and full of confidence.

ARCTIC TODAY
Military ecologists collect 450 tonnes of scrap metal on Yamal
The military have cleaned the area of two hectares
Read more
Lebanese Kataeb party leader killed in Beirut blast — media
Earlier, the TV channel reported that Nazar Najarian had received serious injuries
Read more
Il-114-300 turboprop to make maiden flight in September
The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers and the speed will be 500 km per hour, according to the top manager
Read more
Russia to initiate denunciation of tax convention with Cyprus from August 3
The Russian Finance Ministry considered Cyprus’ proposals on amendments to tax laws as unfeasible, the Russian Finance Ministry said
Read more
Russia supplies Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug to more than 15 countries
Avifavir is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Read more
Polish regulator imposes $57 mln penalty on Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 investigation
The penalty is due to the Russian gas giant's failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to Poland’s UOKiK
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
Read more
Iskander tactical missile systems to deliver massive strike in southern Russia drills
The drills will run as a special field exercise to study the experience of employing and operating advanced artillery systems, according to the top brass
Read more
Prominent doctor says Russia solved almost all coronavirus-related healthcare problems
Leonid Roshal stressed, however, that one should not think that the pandemic is over
Read more
Thousands injured after massive explosions rock Lebanese capital
At least 30 people were killed
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Ship whose cargo allegedly exploded in Lebanon belongs to Russian businessman
In 2013, the ship sailing under Moldovan flag was carrying hazardous cargo from Batumi to Mozambique and made an unplanned call to Beirut
Read more
Gazprom to appeal against Polish regulator’s fine
The fine was imposed because of the company’s refusal to furnish Nord Stream 2 data requested by the regulator
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft
Read more
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Read more
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Read more
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95 strategic bomber to make debut flight by late August
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
MC-21 jet with Russian engine to make maiden flight by year-end
Required checks are performed at present
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Russia to be ally of Belarus though ties are now partner-like, not brotherly — Lukashenko
The incumbent president reassured that his country will continue to resolve international problems exclusively through peaceful means and will extend a helping hand to other states if they ask
Read more
Russia to make several million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month by 2021, says minister
According to the sanitary watchdog, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia
Read more
Russia starts training cosmonauts for record fast flight to orbital outpost
The four-orbit scheme that takes about six hours is currently considered as the shortest in manned flights
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Orient Queen cruise ship sinks in Beirut port following blast
As OTV reported Wednesday, two people who were onboard when the incident happened died, while seven more were injured
Read more
Russian sanitary watchdog chief says sure of safety of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine
Anna Popova stressed that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of latest heavy strike drone in 2024
Read more
Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists
According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas
Read more
Russia’s new spacecraft can make flights to Moon and Mars, says chief designer
It can perform a flight to asteroids only as part of an inter-planetary system, according to the chief designer
Read more
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
Read more
Lebanon’s military council declares Beirut a disaster-stricken city
According to first reports, the tragedy was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate during welding works
Read more
Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September
Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Lukashenko suggests amending Belarusian Constitution at referendum
Belarusian President noted that at the nationwide referendum the Belarusians will define their rights, responsibilities, freedoms and obligations as well as powers of state bodies
Read more
Any disinfectant can kill novel coronavirus — Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide
Read more
Press review: Russia scrapping tax deal with Cyprus and US expanding presence in Poland
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 4
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Read more
Beirut port blast was equivalent to 4.5-magnitude earthquake — seismologists
According to Cyprus Mail, the echo of the blast reached the Cyprus capital of Nicosia, which is 241 km away from Beirut
Read more
Russia in talks on production of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, India
Requests for the Russian vaccine were received from more than 20 countries
Read more
Israeli army says it’s time to ‘transcend conflict’ with Lebanon
"Israel has offered to send humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon via security and international channels," IDF said
Read more
Moscow says US global deployment of land missiles will prompt Russia’s quick reaction
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that in a comment, marking the anniversary of termination of the INF Treaty
Read more
Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea
The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Lebanese president following blast in Beirut port
A massive explosion rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday
Read more
Belarus lost about $600 mln because of 'oil conflict' with Russia, Lukashenko says
He also noted that Belarus had lost about $9.5 billion over five years due to expensive loans and unfair prices for energy resources
Read more