Arctic tourism grows into a fashion trend, says Russian tourism authority

ST. PETERSBURG, August 30. /TASS/. Arctic tourism develops as a fashion trend, though it lacks the necessary infrastructure, especially in the regions, Deputy Head of the Russian tourism authority, Rostourism, Sergei Korneyev told an Arctic congress on Thursday.

"We see the growing fashion for exotic Arctic tourism in various forms, and the trend is growing. <…> Tourists are interested in authentic, ecology impressions, strong emotions and clear skies — this is what they expect from the Arctic. <…> This demand, this fashion, naturally, has pushed development of industries, and first of all the global cruise industry," he said. "This is a very strong and highly mobile sector."

He pointed to high demand for Arctic cruises.

"We are not in weak positions here, as the international tourism is happy to access Russia’s northern regions — Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Franz Josef Land," he said. "Those are expeditions and big sightseeing cruises."